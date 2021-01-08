CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Jones carries Coastal Carolina…

Jones carries Coastal Carolina past South Alabama 78-65

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 9:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had 26 points as Coastal Carolina topped South Alabama 78-65 on Friday night.

Garrick Green had 14 points for Coastal Carolina (8-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Deanthony Tipler added 13 points. Ebrima Dibba had 12 points.

KK Curry had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars (7-5, 1-2). Michael Flowers added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up