CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | California virus deaths rocket higher | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » College Basketball » Johnson lifts E. Illinois…

Johnson lifts E. Illinois over Murray St. 74-68

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Marvin Johnson had 22 points as Eastern Illinois beat Murray State 74-68 on Thursday night.

Josiah Wallace had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Eastern Illinois (5-5, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory with a closing 18-4 run.

The Panthers forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Chico Carter Jr. had 15 points for the Racers (4-6, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. KJ Williams added 13 points. Tevin Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

With new cloud policy, Navy moves back to a centralized approach

As new member of IC, Space Force is looking for a clearer picture of orbit and beyond

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up