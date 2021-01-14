CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Johnson II scores 18…

Johnson II scores 18 to lead N. Colorado past Idaho 74-54

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Matt Johnson II had 18 points as Northern Colorado easily defeated Idaho 74-54 on Thursday night.

Daylen Kountz had 17 points for Northern Colorado (6-6, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 12 points and nine rebounds. Tre’Shon Smoots had 10 points.

Damen Thacker had 16 points for the Vandals (0-10, 0-7), whose season-opening losing streak reached 10 games. Babacar Thiombane added three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up