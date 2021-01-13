INAUGURATION NEWS: Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » College Basketball » Johnson carries Stephen F.…

Johnson carries Stephen F. Austin over Cent. Arkansas 95-69

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 11:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Cameron Johnson had 21 points as Stephen F. Austin routed Central Arkansas 95-69 on Wednesday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (6-2, 3-0 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Roti Ware added 14 points and eight assists. Nigel Hawkins had 12 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 19 points for the Bears (3-9, 2-2). Samson George added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS to expand fingerprinting services to 4,000 post offices in 2021

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

Pentagon moves quickly to redistribute duties of now-abolished chief management officer

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up