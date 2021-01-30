CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Jenkins lifts Fairleigh Dickinson…

Jenkins lifts Fairleigh Dickinson over Bryant 81-79

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 10:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 26 points and his 3-pointer with 18 seconds left helped Fairleigh Dickinson past Bryant 81-79 on Saturday night.

Brandon Rush had 18 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (4-9, 3-4 Northeast Conference). Elyjah Williams added 13 points. Pier-Olivier Racine had 12 points. Joe Munden Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds.

Chris Childs scored a career-high 22 points for the Bulldogs (10-4, 6-3). Hall Elisias added 18 points. Charles Pride had 14 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high six steals.

Michael Green III, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, was held to four points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up