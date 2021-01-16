CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Jenkins carries Norfolk State past Delaware State 87-76

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 8:04 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tyrese Jenkins had a career-high 21 points as Norfolk State topped Delaware State 87-76 on Saturday.

Jenkins hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Devante Carter had 15 points and eight assists for Norfolk State (7-4, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. added 15 points. Chris Ford had three blocks. Norfolk State posted a season-high 20 assists.

Myles Carter had 20 points for the Hornets (0-8, 0-3), who have now lost eight consecutive games to start the season. Zach Kent added 15 points. Pinky Wiley had 14 points.

