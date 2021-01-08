CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Jefferson carries Green Bay past Oakland 84-81 in OT

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 9:16 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had a career-high 25 points as Green Bay edged past Oakland 84-81 in overtime on Friday.

Amari Davis had 18 points for Green Bay (2-9, 2-5 Horizon League). PJ Pipes added 15 points and six rebounds. Jefferson made 8 of 10 shots and Green Bay posted a season-high 21 assists.

Jalen Moore scored a season-high 33 points for the Golden Grizzlies (3-11, 3-4). Daniel Oladapo scored a season-high 20 points and had 18 rebounds. Rashad Williams had 15 points.

