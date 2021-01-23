CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Jefferson carries Green Bay over Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 7:53 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jefferson scored 21 points as Green Bay downed Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72 on Saturday.

Amari Davis had 18 points for Green Bay (5-11, 5-7 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Japannah Kellogg III added 15 points and Lucas Stieber 14. Green Bay scored a season-high 43 first-half points.

Jalon Pipkins had 16 points for the Mastodons (6-7, 5-7) and Jarred Godfrey 15.

Green Bay also beat the Mastodons 77-59 on Friday.

