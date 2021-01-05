INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Home » College Basketball » Jeffers leads Radford past…

Jeffers leads Radford past Hampton 76-65

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers had 16 points to lead five Radford players in double figures as the Highlanders defeated Hampton 76-65 on Tuesday night.

Xavier Lipscomb and Chyree Walker added 13 points apiece for the Highlanders (6-6, 5-1 Big South). Fah’Mir Ali and Lewis Djonkam chipped in 11 points each. Walker also had 14 rebounds, while Ali posted six rebounds.

Davion Warren had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates (4-7, 3-3). Russell Dean added 17 points. Marquis Godwin had 10 points.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Pirates on the season. Radford defeated Hampton 79-66 on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Senators hear that waiver for Austin could be a dangerous precedent

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

These 7 agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

Pandemic-related costs, OTAs accelerated agency contract spending for 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up