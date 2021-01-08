CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Jean-Marie leads Hawaii over UC Riverside 88-83

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 10:42 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — James Jean-Marie had a career-high 24 points as Hawaii edged past UC Riverside 88-83 on Friday. Junior Madut added 21 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Madut also had seven rebounds.

It was the first Big West Conference game of the season for both teams.

Noel Coleman had 11 points for Hawaii (3-0). Justin Webster added 10 points.

Arinze Chidom had 20 points for the Highlanders (3-2). Zyon Pullin added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Flynn Cameron had 12 points and seven rebounds.

