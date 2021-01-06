INAUGURATION NEWS: DC mayor threatened, security upped | Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Jean-Baptiste carries Chattanooga past Samford 73-68

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 9:14 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste scored 22 points and Malachi Smith added 21 as Chattanooga narrowly beat Samford 73-68 on Wednesday night.

Jean-Baptiste hit 6 of 8 3-pointers. Smith also had six assists.

A.J. Caldwell had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Chattanooga (10-2, 1-2 Southern Conference). Josh Ayeni added 10 points. Chattanooga posted a season-high 21 assists.

Myron Gordon had 18 points for the Bulldogs (5-5, 1-2). Christian Guess added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Triston Chambers had 11 points. Samford scored 31 first-half points, a season low for the team.

