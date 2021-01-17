CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
Jaworski carries Lafayette over Loyola (MD) 72-70

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 8:45 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored 22 points and Lafayette for the second time in two days edged past Loyola (MD) 72-70 on Sunday night.

Lafayette beat Loyola 77-75 on Saturday

Jaworski made 4 of 6 3-pointers on Sunday. Leo O’Boyle scored 19 points for Lafayette (5-1, 5-1 Patriot League), which earned its fifth straight win. Kyle Jenkins scored 11 and Neal Quinn scored 10 with seven rebounds and five assists.

Santi Aldama scored 22 points with seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (0-2, 0-2) and Brandon Bradsher scored 12 ___

