CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Jarrett carries Jackson St.…

Jarrett carries Jackson St. over Grambling St. 75-61

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Tristan Jarrett had 24 points as Jackson State topped Grambling State 75-61 on Saturday.

Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Jackson State (2-5, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jonas James had 10 points.

Sarion McGee had 13 points for Grambling State (5-8, 3-3). Trevell Cunningham added 11 points and eight rebounds. Prince Moss had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up