James lifts Jacksonville over North Florida 66-65

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 10:18 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dontarius James had a career-high 30 points and Kevion Nolan made the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left as Jacksonville narrowly beat North Florida 66-65 on Friday night.

Nolan had 17 points and five steals for Jacksonville (9-4, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryce Workman added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mo Arnold had six rebounds.

Carter Hendricksen tied a career high with 23 points for the Ospreys (2-9, 0-1). Jose Placer added 18 points. Emmanuel Adedoyin had nine assists. He also committed seven turnovers.

