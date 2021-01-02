Jacksonville looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

Jacksonville (7-4, 1-0) vs. Kennesaw State (3-6, 0-1) KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Jacksonville (7-4, 1-0) vs. Kennesaw State (3-6, 0-1)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Kennesaw State. Jacksonville has won by an average of 14 points in its last six wins over the Owls. Kennesaw State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2018, a 78-54 win.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Spencer Rodgers has averaged 16.1 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Owls. Chris Youngblood has paired with Rodgers and is accounting for 13.7 points per game. The Dolphins have been led by Bryce Workman, who is averaging 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.SOLID SPENCER: Rodgers has connected on 43.6 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Kennesaw State is 0-5 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Jacksonville is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Dolphins are 1-4 when opponents score more than 69.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Dolphins have averaged 19.3 free throws per game.

