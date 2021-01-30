CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Jackson St. routs Mississippi Valley St. 106-56

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 9:23 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tristan Jarrett had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Jackson State topped the century mark for the first time this season overwhelming Mississippi Valley State 106-56 on Saturday.

Jayveous McKinnis had 15 points and 19 rebounds for Jackson State (3-5, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ken Evans added 14 points. Isaiah Williams had 12 points.

Jackson State built a 25-point halftime lead holding the Delta Devils’ to a season-low 18 points.

Kam’ron Cunningham had 15 points for the Delta Devils (0-14, 0-6). Keiondre Jefferson added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Treylan Smith scored 12.

