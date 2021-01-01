CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Jackson scores 31 to lift Akron past Kent St. 66-62

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 11:41 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 31 points as Akron edged past Kent State 66-62 on Friday night.

Enrique Freeman had 10 points and nine rebounds for Akron (4-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Camron Reece added seven rebounds.

Mike Nuga had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Flashes (3-2, 0-1). Danny Pippen added 16 points and nine rebounds. Justyn Hamilton had four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

