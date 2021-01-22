CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Jackson scores 25 to lead UTSA over Southern Miss 70-64

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 9:40 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 25 points as UTSA beat Southern Miss 70-64 on Friday night.

Jackson shot 11 for 13 from the line.

Keaton Wallace had 18 points and eight rebounds for UTSA (6-8, 2-5 Conference USA). Jacob Germany added 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Tyler Stevenson had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-7, 3-4). Jaron Pierre Jr. added 10 points. DeAndre Pinckney had seven rebounds.

