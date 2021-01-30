CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Jackson scores 16 to…

Jackson scores 16 to carry Akron over Ball St. 74-42

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson posted 16 points and six assists as Akron routed Ball State 74-42 on Saturday.

Michael Wynn had 10 points for Akron (10-3, 8-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Camron Reece added seven rebounds. Enrique Freeman had eight rebounds.

Ball State scored 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Ishmael El-Amin had 13 points for the Cardinals (6-8, 4-5). Kani Acree added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up