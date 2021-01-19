CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam update | Anne Arundel Co. sees changes Friday | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Iowa-Maryland women’s game postponed because of inauguration

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 11:19 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The women’s basketball game between No. 7 Maryland and Iowa, scheduled for Thursday night, has been postponed because the Hawkeyes don’t want to travel with the inauguration being held one day earlier.

Iowa was scheduled to fly into Baltimore-Washington International Airport on Wednesday night. But Maryland posted news of the postponement on Tuesday night, noting, “Out of caution due to Wednesday’s inauguration activities in Washington, D.C., Iowa made the decision to not travel to Maryland.”

Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was being held amid unprecedented security measures after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S Capitol two weeks ago.

Iowa’s decision was supported by the Big Ten Conference. No makeup date was immediately announced.

It’s the second postponement of the week for Iowa, which put of Sunday’s game against Rutgers due to COVID-19 issues with the Scarlet Knights.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

