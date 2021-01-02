CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Ingo leads Maine over New Hampshire 59-56

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 6:25 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Stephane Ingo had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Maine to a 59-56 win over New Hampshire on Saturday.

Yagodin Mykhailo made two free throws with 13 seconds left for the three-point lead before Marque Maultsby missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left for New Hampshire.

Vilgot Larsson had 12 points for Maine (1-3, 1-2 America East Conference).

Maultsby had 17 points for the Wildcats (3-3, 2-1). Jayden Martinez added seven rebounds. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had six rebounds and six assists.

