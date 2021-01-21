CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa in 2nd half, rallies for upset

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 11:41 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points despite second-half foul trouble and Indiana’s defense shut down No. 4 Iowa in an 81-69 comeback victory Thursday night.

It was a season low in points for the Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten), who came in second in the nation in scoring at 92.2 points per game. Iowa had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie for first place in the conference.

Rob Phinisee added 18 points for the Hoosiers. Aljami Durham scored 14, and Armaan Franklin had 11.

Indiana (9-6, 4-4) trailed 53-44 with 12 minutes to play, then went on a 23-3 run.

Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, led Iowa with 28 points and 12 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season. Joe Wieskamp had 16 points, all but one in the first half, and added 12 rebounds.

NO. 24 UCLA 61, CALIFORNIA 57

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cody Riley scored 13 points, Jules Bernard made a clutch 3-pointer with 2 minutes remaining and UCLA beat California.

The Bruins (12-2, 8-0 Pac-12) committed 14 turnovers and were sloppy offensively but ended the game on a 7-2 run.

Bernard finished with 11 points to help the Bruins to their eighth consecutive win over the Golden Bears.

Anticevich scored 21 points and made five 3s for California (7-9, 2-7).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

