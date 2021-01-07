INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Hunt, Jr. lifts Morehead St. past Tennessee Tech 57-54

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 9:41 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — KJ Hunt, Jr. and De’Von Cooper scored 10 points each and both made a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds and Morehead State narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 57-54 on Thursday night.

Jaylee Sebree added a career-high nine points for the Eagles (6-6, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). James Baker, Jr. added 10 rebounds.

Sebree had a layup at the 1:39 mark to put Morehead up 50-49 and a 3-pointer on the next possession. Kenny White Jr. made two free throws for the Golden Eagles at 26 seconds and on the quick foul Hunt made a pair at the line.

White hit a 3-pointer at 15 seconds and Morehead missed a free throw but going for the last shot Tech lost the ball with two seconds left and Cooper closed out the scoring.

White Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Golden Eagles (1-11, 1-4). Damaria Franklin added 15 points and nine rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 10 points.

