Howard leads UIC past Robert Morris 66-62 in OT

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 9:26 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Rob Howard scored 18 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly beat Robert Morris 66-62 in overtime on Saturday. Maurice Commander and Teyvion Kirk added 15 points each for the Flames. Commander also had eight rebounds, while Kirk posted eight rebounds.

Illinois-Chicago (7-4, 4-2 Horizon League) scored 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

AJ Bramah had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Colonials (3-5, 2-3). Kahliel Spear added 10 points. Dante Treacy had seven assists.

Jon Williams, who was second on the Colonials in scoring heading into the matchup with 9 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Illinois-Chicago defeated Robert Morris 67-53 on Friday.

