Houston Baptist beats Northwestern St. 99-93 in OT

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 11:15 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee had 30 points and 10 rebounds as Houston Baptist beat Northwestern State 99-93 in overtime on Saturday night.

Lee made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, including a pair with about a second left in regulation to make it 84-all and force OT.

Pedro Castro had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Houston Baptist (2-7, 1-0 Southland Conference). Hunter Janacek added 16 points. Za-Ontay Boothman had 13 points.

Northwestern State totaled 47 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Larry Owens scored a career-high 24 points for the Demons (1-11, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games. Trenton Massner tied a career high with 22 points and had seven rebounds. Kendal Coleman had four blocks.

