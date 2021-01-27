CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' union votes against strike | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Horne, Wright help Colorado hold off Washington State, 70-58

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 11:22 PM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 10 of his 16 points in the final eight-plus minutes, Jeriah Horne hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points, and Colorado held on for a 70-58 win over Washington State on Wednesday night.

Wright made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with seven assists. Evan Battey added 14 points for Colorado (13-4, 7-3 Pac-12).

The Cougars (9-7, 2-7) went scoreless for nearly six minutes as Colorado scored 20 consecutive points — including seven by Horne — to take a 29-11 lead with eight minutes left in the first half.

TJ Bamba scored eight points in a 10-1 run early in the second half and WSU used a 9-0 run to trim its deficit to 49-43 with nine minutes to play, but D’Shawn Schwartz answered with a 3-pointer and the Cougars got no closer.

Noah Williams had 15 points, Bamba finished with 13 and Dishon Jackson fouled out with 12 points and eight rebounds for Washington State.

The Cougars, playing without senior Isaac Bonton — the team’s leader in scoring (18.0), assists (3.8) and steals (2.0) due to illness — have lost six games in a row.

