CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Horne scores 23 to…

Horne scores 23 to lead Illinois St. over Bradley 71-56

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 11:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — DJ Horne had a season-high 23 points as Illinois State defeated Bradley 71-56 on Wednesday night.

Josiah Strong had 14 points for Illinois State (5-8, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Antonio Reeves added 11 points. Dusan Mahorcic had nine rebounds.

Bradley totaled 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Elijah Childs had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Braves (9-5, 3-2). Sean East II added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http:/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration expected to ramp up use of Defense Production Act in response to COVID

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up