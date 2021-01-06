INAUGURATION NEWS: DC mayor threatened, security upped | Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Holmes lifts St. Bonaventure past Saint Joseph’s 83-57

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 8:03 PM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaren Holmes had a career-high 38 points plus 10 rebounds as St. Bonaventure romped past Saint Joseph’s 83-57 on Wednesday night.

Holmes hit eight 3-pointers, two shy of tying Jaylen Adams’ program record set against Saint Louis in the 2017-18 season.

Jalen Adaway scored a career-high 24 points and had seven rebounds for St. Bonaventure (4-1, 2-1 Atlantic 10). Osun Osunniyi added 12 rebounds and three blocks, and Kyle Lofton had 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Cameron Brown had 13 points for the Hawks (0-8, 0-3). Taylor Funk added 13 points, and Jordan Hall had nine points and 10 rebounds.

