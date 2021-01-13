INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Home » College Basketball » Holmes carries St Bonaventure…

Holmes carries St Bonaventure over Fordham 68-54

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaren Holmes had 26 points as St. Bonaventure beat Fordham 68-54 on Wednesday.

Holmes hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jalen Adaway had 14 points and nine rebounds for St. Bonaventure (5-1, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyle Lofton added 14 points and six assists, and Dominick Welch had 14 rebounds.

Joel Soriano had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (1-4, 1-4). Kyle Rose added 11 points and Chris Austin had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators hear that waiver for Austin could be a dangerous precedent

Pandemic-related costs, OTAs accelerated agency contract spending for 2020

These 7 agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

Pentagon moves quickly to redistribute duties of now-abolished chief management officer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up