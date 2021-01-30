Hofstra looks to extend streak vs UNCW

Hofstra (10-6, 6-3) vs. UNC Wilmington (7-7, 1-4) Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hofstra (10-6, 6-3) vs. UNC Wilmington (7-7, 1-4)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its fifth straight conference win against UNC Wilmington. Hofstra’s last CAA loss came against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 74-56 on Jan. 15. UNC Wilmington lost 82-73 loss at home to Hofstra in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Hofstra’s Jalen Ray, Isaac Kante and Kvonn Cramer have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 72 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Pride have allowed just 68.7 points per game to Colonial Athletic opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 73.3 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mike Okauru has made or assisted on 41 percent of all UNC Wilmington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pride have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington has an assist on 37 of 80 field goals (46.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Hofstra has assists on 49 of 83 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Wilmington offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-best rate in the country. The Hofstra defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).

