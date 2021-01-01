CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Hodge, Patton lift Cleveland…

Hodge, Patton lift Cleveland St. over IUPUI 65-62

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 11:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — D’Moi Hodge had 17 points as Cleveland State edged past IUPUI 65-62 on Friday night. Torrey Patton added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings, and Craig Beaudion chipped in 12 points.

Deante Johnson had eight rebounds for Cleveland St. (5-3, 5-0 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game.

Marcus Burk had 18 points for the Jaguars (1-1, 0-1). Elyjah Goss added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Minnett had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up