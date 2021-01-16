CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Hicks scores 13 to…

Hicks scores 13 to lift Alabama A&M over Alabama St. 70-63

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 7:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks scored 13 points and Alabama A&M topped Alabama State 70-63 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs built a 10-0 lead and never trailed.

EJ Williams had 12 points for Alabama A&M (3-0, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and Anjay Cortez and Dailin Smith each scored 11. Smith also hauled in seven rebounds.

Kenny Strawbridge had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (1-4, 1-4). Brandon Battle scored 14 points with 11 rebounds and DJ Heath had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

OMB details requirements of Biden's new mask mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up