CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Hendricksen lifts North Florida…

Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Lipscomb 72-67

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 8:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen registered 16 points as North Florida edged past Lipscomb 72-67 on Saturday.

Jonathan Aybar had 11 points and four blocks for North Florida (4-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jose Placer added 11 points. Josh Endicott had 12 rebounds.

Romeao Ferguson had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bisons (9-7, 4-2). Ahsan Asadullah added 16 points and 12 rebounds. KJ Johnson had 14 points.

The Ospreys leveled the season series against the Bisons with the win. Lipscomb defeated North Florida 84-72 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up