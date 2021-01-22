CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Kennesaw St. 69-54

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 10:19 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry North Florida to a 69-54 win over Kennesaw State on Friday night.

Jose Placer had 17 points and six rebounds for North Florida (5-10, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points and three blocks. Josh Endicott had seven rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 14 points for the Owls (3-12, 0-7), who have now lost 10 straight games. Kasen Jennings added 11 points. Chris Youngblood had six rebounds.

