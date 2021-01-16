CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Henderson lifts Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 88-53

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 8:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Harrison Henderson recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Southern to an 88-53 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Ahsante Shivers had 15 points and seven rebounds for Southern (2-4, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Samkelo Cele added 12 points and Jayden Saddler distributed eight assists.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 points for the Golden Lions (3-9, 2-1) and Joshuwan Johnson scored 16.

