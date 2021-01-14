CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Henderson carries Campbell over Presbyterian 48-46

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 10:52 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and scored the final basket on a jumper with 24 seconds left as Campbell narrowly beat Presbyterian 48-46 on Thursday night.

Joshua Lusane had nine rebounds for Campbell (7-7, 3-4 Big South Conference).

Campbell totaled 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Trevon Reddish had 15 points for the Blue Hose (3-4, 1-2). Winston Hill added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

