HBU looks to end streak vs Incarnate Word

Houston Baptist (2-12, 1-5) vs. Incarnate Word (6-6, 3-2) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Houston Baptist (2-12, 1-5) vs. Incarnate Word (6-6, 3-2)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word looks to extend Houston Baptist’s conference losing streak to six games. Houston Baptist’s last Southland win came against the Northwestern State Demons 99-93 on Jan. 2. Incarnate Word is coming off a 72-53 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Incarnate Word’s Keaston Willis has averaged 19.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while Drew Lutz has put up 8.1 points. For the Huskies, Pedro Castro has averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds while Za-Ontay Boothman has put up 11.9 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Cardinals have scored 71.8 points per game and allowed 70 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 65.7 points scored and 78.3 points given up per game to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CASTRO: Castro has connected on 58.5 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Cardinals are 0-5 when they allow at least 72 points and 6-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Huskies are 0-12 when they score 83 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 83.

COLD SPELL: Houston Baptist has lost its last eight road games, scoring 67.6 points, while allowing 86 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist as a team has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Southland teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.