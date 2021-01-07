INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Hawkins carries St Francis…

Hawkins carries St Francis (BKN) past Mount St Mary’s 70-55

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 8:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Chauncey Hawkins had 23 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) beat Mount St. Mary’s 70-55 on Thursday.

Unique McLean had 13 points for St. Francis (3-3, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 11 points and Yaradyah Evans had seven rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui had 17 points for the Mountaineers (2-4, 1-1). Malik Jefferson added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Mezie Offurum also had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up