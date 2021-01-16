CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Harward lifts BYU past San Francisco 72-63

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 10:42 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Richard Harward recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead BYU to a 72-63 win over San Francisco on Saturday.

Alex Barcello had 19 points for BYU (11-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Gideon George added 12 points. Caleb Lohner had seven rebounds.

Khalil Shabazz had 30 points for the Dons (9-7, 3-3). Dzmitry Ryuny added 10 points.

