CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Harris scores 23 to…

Harris scores 23 to carry American over Loyola (Md.) 71-70

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 3:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamir Harris had a career-high 23 points as American edged past Loyola (Md.) 71-70 on Saturday.

American and Loyola were the last two teams to start in this pandemic altered season, both playing their first games last weekend and losing heart-breakers in their Saturday openers.

Harris made two free throws with 7.6 seconds left to make it 71-68. The Greyhounds got a putback at the buzzer after a tying 3-pointer didn’t fall.

Josh Alexander had 13 points, also a career-high for American (1-2, 1-2 Patriot League). Johnny O’Neil added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Santi Aldama had a career-high 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Greyhounds (0-3, 0-3), whose three losses have come. Jaylin Andrews added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Johnson had 10 points by a total of five points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Haha — hear the one about the pandemic snow day?

Tale of 2 agendas: Trump's signature workforce policies are gone, but others may stick

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Military has new way to keep in touch with service members during stressful times

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up