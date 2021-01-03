CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Harris scores 17 to lead NC A&T over SC State 73-66

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 8:35 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Blake Harris had 17 points off the bench to lead North Carolina A&T to a 73-66 win over South Carolina State on Sunday.

Harris made 10 of 12 foul shots.

Kameron Langley had 10 points for NC A&T (5-9, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Conference). Tyrone Lyons added seven rebounds.

The Aggies forced a season-high 31 turnovers.

Latavian Lawrence had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-12, 0-2). Themus Fulks and Omar Croskey added 12 points each.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. NC A&T defeated South Carolina State 97-86 on Saturday.

