Harris carries SE Missouri past E. Illinois 75-44

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 8:50 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Chris Harris registered 11 points and five steals as Southeast Missouri easily defeated Eastern Illinois 75-44 on Saturday.

Nana Akenten had 13 points and five steals for Southeast Missouri (6-10, 4-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Manny Patterson added 11 points. DQ Nicholas had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Panthers’ 26.4 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Southeast Missouri opponent this season.

Josiah Wallace had 11 points for the Panthers (5-13, 2-9), who have now lost eight straight games.

Marvin Johnson, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Panthers, shot only 14% for the game (1 of 7).

