Harmon, Harkless lead Oklahoma to 76-50 win over K-State

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 8:47 PM

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 16 points, Elijah Harkless had eight points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals and Oklahoma beat Kansas State 76-50 on Tuesday night, handing the Wildcats their fifth-straight loss.

Oklahoma closed the first half on a 15-2 run — with nine points by Harmon — for a 32-24 lead. Harmon and Harkless made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions as Oklahoma took its first double-digit lead during a 14-4 spurt to open the second half.

Oklahoma scored 20 points off 20 Kansas State turnovers.

Alondes Williams added 13 points and Kur Kuath had 12 points and five blocks for Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3 Big 12), which was coming off an 82-46 victory over TCU on Jan. 12. Austin Reaves had eight points points and seven assists.

DaJuan Gordon scored 13 points for Kansas State (5-10, 1-6) and Selton Miguel had 11. Mike McGuirl, averaging a team-high 12.4 points, was held to three points on 1-of-9 shooting. Antonio Gordon grabbed 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma’s next four games are against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. The Sooners are scheduled to play No. 9 Kansas on Saturday, followed by No. 5 Texas, No. 18 Alabama and 12th-ranked Texas Tech on Feb. 1. Kansas State is set to host No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.

