Hadley lifts UC San Diego past UC Davis 89-69

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 10:10 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gabe Hadley scored a career-high 29 points as UC San Diego romped past UC Davis 89-69 on Friday. Hugh Baxter added 21 points for the Tritons.

Hadley made 10 of 13 shots, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers. Baxter also had seven rebounds and five assists.

Toni Rocak had 13 points for UC San Diego (3-3, 1-3 Big West Conference). Jace Roquemore added 12 points. Mikey Howell had two points and 10 assists.

Damion Squire had 17 points for the Aggies (2-3, 0-1). Elijah Pepper added 13 points. Ezra Manjon had 11 points.

