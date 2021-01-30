CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Griffin leads Texas-Arlington past…

Griffin leads Texas-Arlington past Arkansas St. 65-64

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 8:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 23 points as Texas-Arlington narrowly defeated Arkansas State 65-64 on Saturday. Shahada Wells added 21 points for the Mavericks, including a a pair of layups in the final 10 seconds — the second a breakaway buzzer-beater as time expired.

Nicolas Elame had nine rebounds for Texas-Arlington (9-9, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Norchad Omier had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Wolves (6-9, 3-5). Marquis Eaton added 14 points and seven assists. Keyon Wesley had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Caleb Fields, the Red Wolves’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Mavericks evened the season series against the Red Wolves with the win. Arkansas State defeated Texas-Arlington 83-75 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up