Griesel leads North Dakota St. over Kansas City 71-67

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 11:36 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 15 points as North Dakota State edged past Kansas City 71-67 on Friday night.

Tyree Eady had 14 points for North Dakota State (10-7, 10-2 Summit League). Dezmond McKinney added 10 points. Jarius Cook had 10 points.

Arkel Lamar had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Roos (6-10, 2-5). Jacob Johnson added 12 points. Zion Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds.

