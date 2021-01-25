CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Greene, No. 14 Ohio State women beat No. 7 Maryland 88-86

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 10:10 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Madison Greene scored 24 points, Jacy Sheldon had 21 and No. 14 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 88-86 on Monday night.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Braxtin Miller put the Buckeyes up 75-69 with 4:22 left. The Terps missed 12 of their next 13 field-goal attempts, allowing the Buckeyes to build a lead down the stretch.

The Terps pulled within five on a pair of foul shots by Ashley Owusu with under a minute left. A late 3-pointer by Chloe Bibby and another by Katie Benzan at the buzzer weren’t enough.

Miller scored 18 points and Dorka Juhasz had 16 rebounds as Ohio State (9-1, 5-1) handed Maryland (11-2, 7-1) its first Big Ten loss of the season.

Owusu led Maryland with 33 points.

NO. 22 GEORGIA 75, NO. 19 ARKANSAS 73

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Gabby Connally scored 20 points for Georgia, including a long tiebreaking jumper with 0.9 seconds left.

Jenna Staiti also scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Georgia (13-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), which had the biggest lead at nine in a high-scoring first quarter that ended tied at 25.

Chelsea Dungee scored 25 points for Arkansas (11-6, 2-5). Erynn Barnum added 15 points and Makayla Daniels finished with 13.

Arkansas tried a final lob to Marquesha Davis at the rim, but it didn’t go.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

