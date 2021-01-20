CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Greene leads George Mason over Saint Joseph’s 87-85 in 2OT

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 10:41 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Javon Greene scored a season-high 25 points, Josh Oduro had six of his 14 points in the second overtime, and George Mason narrowly beat Saint Joseph’s 87-85 on Wednesday night.

Oduro added 13 rebounds for his second career double-double. He scored five straight points during an 8-2 surge that gave the Patriots an 86-81 lead with 1:49 remaining.

Jordan Miller had 17 points and six rebounds for George Mason (7-6, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference).. AJ Wilson had 14 points and six blocks.

Taylor Funk had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (1-11, 0-6). Jadrian Tracey added 18 points. Jack Forrest had 13 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Hall had 11 assists.

