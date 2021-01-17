INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Gray sends Texas Tech…

Gray sends Texas Tech past No. 21 Texas women 74-66

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and Lexi Gordon scored 14 and Texas Tech upset No. 21-ranked Texas 74-66 on Sunday.

Gray hit a jump shot, Maka Jackson sank a pair of free throws with 3:31 before halftime and Texas Tech (7-6, 2-5 Big 12 Conference) took a 28-26 lead and never trailed again.

Gray sealed the win with a three-point play on a sweeping, left-hand layup drawing the foul on Joanne Allen-Taylor. The play gave the Red Raiders a 69-62 lead with 52 seconds remaining.

Naje Murray scored 13 and Jackson 11 for Texas Tech.

Celeste Taylor and Audrey Warren scored 14 apiece for Texas (9-3, 3-2). Charli Collier scored 13 with 15 rebounds and Allen-Taylor 12. Collier, the conference’s leading scorer, was held to 2-for-12 shooting from the floor.

HOOKED HORNS

Texas Tech’s upset win follows the effort of the Red Raiders’ men’s squad which beat No. 4-ranked Texas 79-77 on Jan. 13.

STREAKS SNAPPED

Texas Tech not only ended its four game losing streak, it broke its 14-game losing streak against Texas. It was the Red Raiders first win against the Longhorns since 2013.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up