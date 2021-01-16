Grand Canyon defeats Bethesda 98-47

The Associated Press

Liam Lloyd had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and Asbjorn Midtgaard added 12 points and 10 rebounds…

Listen now to WTOP News

Liam Lloyd had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and Asbjorn Midtgaard added 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Grand Canyon to a 98-47 win over Bethesda on Saturday.

Grand Canyon (8-3) earned its fourth consecutive victory. Rashad Smith added 10 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had seven assists.

The Flames’ 27% field-goal shooting represented the worst mark by a Grand Canyon opponent this season.

Steve Wooten had 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Flames, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 11 games. Adrian Adgers added eight rebounds.

Grand Canyon also defeated Bethesda, a National Christian College Athletic Association team, 121-62 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.